Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of ATER stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $5.11. 22,010,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

