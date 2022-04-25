Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.90 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 36,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

