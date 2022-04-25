Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $408.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.93 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

