Analysts Anticipate ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post $641.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.34 million and the highest is $649.24 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

OGS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. 283,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,765. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 73.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.