Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post $290.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.40 million to $311.00 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RPC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 100,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,051. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.