Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ALHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 407,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,931. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

