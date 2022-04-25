Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

MDRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,639. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.