Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce $165.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the highest is $165.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $129.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $744.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 5,653,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

