Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will report sales of $245.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.90 million and the lowest is $239.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $979.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 162,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,634. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.