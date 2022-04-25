Analysts Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target at $22.58

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEXAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.50 ($38.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($38.71) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

