Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $199.13

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXR traded down $8.33 on Wednesday, hitting $208.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

