Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $199.13

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
EXR traded down $8.33 on Wednesday, hitting $208.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.