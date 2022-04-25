Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $77.33

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 6,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,944. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

