Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $322.34

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.62.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $264.10. 674,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,754. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $256.81 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

