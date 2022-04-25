Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $167.00

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,596. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

