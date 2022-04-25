Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $122.10

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.10.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

