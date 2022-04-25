Analysts Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Target Price at $274.00

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 53,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,742. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

