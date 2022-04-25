Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

