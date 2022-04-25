Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 311091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

