Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $584.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $518.00 to $584.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Anthem stock opened at $502.63 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.50.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 93.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 34.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 377.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

