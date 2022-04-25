ApeCoin Price Reaches $16.32 on Major Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00041933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.40 or 0.07314254 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.53 or 0.99859041 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

