ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.45

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.23 or 0.07355145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

