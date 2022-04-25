Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair lowered Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

