Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $36,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $106.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.