APY.Finance Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $28,543.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,534,778 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

