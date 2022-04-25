Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

