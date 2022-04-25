Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 7.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.47. 12,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 434,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

