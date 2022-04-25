Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 7.9%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.47. 12,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 434,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

