AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 2.6% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.61. 4,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,685,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 15.71.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 52,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

