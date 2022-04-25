Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 108510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

