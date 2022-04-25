AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.55

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 217000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

