Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 22,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,990,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.