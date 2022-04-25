Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ALV traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 2,232,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $4,243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

