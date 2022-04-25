Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 12507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.