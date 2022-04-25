Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Avnet reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,882. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

