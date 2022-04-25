Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.73

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.73 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 1143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $149.23.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

