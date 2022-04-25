AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 179,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AZZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

