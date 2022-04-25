B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed domestic landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, infrastructure and internet access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

