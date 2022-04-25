Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

