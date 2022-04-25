Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $4.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 824,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

