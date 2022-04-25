Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

CIB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 67.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bancolombia by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

