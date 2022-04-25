Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $543.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bank First by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bank First by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank First by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

