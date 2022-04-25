Barclays Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €72.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.