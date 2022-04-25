Barclays Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €72.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.
BUD opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
