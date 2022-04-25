Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

