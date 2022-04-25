Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €97.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.34 ($77.79).

BAS opened at €52.32 ($56.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a fifty-two week high of €71.99 ($77.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

