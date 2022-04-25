Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

