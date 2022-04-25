Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $6,309,807.48 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSY stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.32, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

