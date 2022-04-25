Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) Insider Purchases £41,300 in Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) insider Kurt Budge purchased 590,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($53,734.06).
Shares of LON:BEM opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50. Beowulf Mining plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.24 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
