Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.81. The company has a market cap of £212.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

