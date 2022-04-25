Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other Biodesix news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 432,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.