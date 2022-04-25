Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,497. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

