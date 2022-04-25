BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $266.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. 15,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. BioNTech has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

